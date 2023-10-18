Alternatives to top $33tn by 2028

Globally, alternatives' assets under management (AUM) will reach around $33 trillion (US$24.5tn) by the conclusion of 2028, up from the estimated $22 trillion (US$16.3tn) expected at the end of 2023.

According to Preqin's Future of Alternatives 2028 report, the data indicates a predicted annualised growth rate of 8% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028.

Although the growth of capital being invested in alternative assets is anticipated to stabilise, the report indicates that the amount of dry powder available for the industry to deploy is still expected to increase.

The report explained dry powder is forecasted to reach US$4.7 trillion by 2028, while global private capital fundraising is set to reach US$1.49 trillion, from US$1.32 trillion in 2022.

Focusing on private debt, the report said the asset class has "weathered" another challenging year, yet investors say they are still satisfied with the results.

According to Preqin's forecast model, global private debt AUM will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2022 to 2028 and reach a high of US$2.8 trillion by the end of 2028.

This figure is almost double the US$1.5 trillion seen in 2022.

Findings from the Preqin Investor Outlook: Alternative Assets, H2 2023, indicate a positive outlook for private debt, even in the face of macroeconomic challenges.

Among the survey respondents, 90% reported that private debt either met or exceeded their expectations.

All in all, Preqin said private debt performance is expected to be stronger than in the past, partly due to a positive outlook for distressed debt strategies.

The report found that from 2016 to 2022, its internal rate of return (IRR) was 9.11%, a figure forecasted to rise to an average of 9.81%, from 2022 to 2028.

Further, Preqin revealed, that distressed debt performance is predicted to witness the largest increase, from 7% from 2016 to 2022, to 14% from 2022 to 2028.

The performance of other strategies within the asset class will see limited changes, Preqin said.

Moving to venture capital (VC), Preqin's forecast for AUM has been revised down, with a new forecast for 2027 of US$3.5 trillion, from US$4.2 trillion as previously cited in October 2022.

According to Preqin's forecast models, VC AUM is set to reach US$3.8 trillion by the end of 2028.

The latest forecast for the asset class' CAGR for 2022 to 2028 is 14%, revised down from 19%, Preqin said.

This is on the back of worse-than-expected growth in funds targeting North America in comparison to the 2022 report forecast.

However, the region is still expected to exhibit the highest growth rate worldwide and, despite the current difficult adjustment period, VC's share of the total alternatives market is forecast to continue to grow.

On the private equity front, Preqin predicts AUM will reach US$8.5 trillion by the end of 2028, from US$4.8 trillion in 2022, representing a 10% compound growth rate.

At the same time, performance is expected to slow to 12.6% over the forecast period compared to 16% during the 2016 to 2022 period.

Preqin head of private equity Cameron Joyce said geopolitical risks and rising long-term bond yields are two of the factors behind more moderate fundraising activity and performance expectations.

"In spite of these challenges, the industry is expected to show solid growth until 2028, thanks to a gradual recovery in fundraising activity," he said.

"Softer investor sentiment is creating opportunities in direct lending, secondaries, and real assets in particular. The longer-term fundamentals behind the growth of the private markets remain broadly intact, while the market continues to evolve rapidly."

Against the backdrop of a slow infrastructure fundraising market in the first half of 2023, Preqin forecasts global infrastructure AUM will reach US$1.7 trillion by the end of 2028.

Global private real estate AUM is forecasted to reach US$2.2 trillion by the end of 2028, from US$1.6 trillion in 2022, an annualised growth rate of 6% over the period.

According to Preqin, this rate is lower than the double-digit annualised growth between 2016 to 2022, as real estate investments are expected to be hampered by concerns over heightened interest rates, uncertain office demand, and lingering spreads in asset pricing.

Looking at global hedge funds, the report said AUM is expected to increase to US$5.2 trillion by 2028, from US$4.2 trillion in 2022.

This represents a relatively modest 3.6% annualised growth rate over the forecast period.

Lastly, its perspective on the secondary market anticipates strong performance despite the current environment, as it presents opportunities to acquire fund interests at fair value.