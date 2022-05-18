Allianz subsidiary, former portfolio managers charged over massive fraud

Allianz Global Investors and three of its former portfolio managers have been charged by the US regulator over a multi-billion-dollar securities fraud sold to pension funds that went on for more than four years.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Allianz Global Investors and three former senior portfolio managers over the "Structured Alpha" strategy that was exposed as fraudulent by the March 2020 crash. The fraud is believed to have started in January 2016.

The SEC said the "immense downside risks" of the complex options trading strategy were concealed when marketed and sold to investors, and ultimately led to a loss of about US$5 billion in the crash; some of the Structured Alpha funds lost more than 90%.

The SEC's complaint alleges the strategy's lead portfolio manager and chief investment officer Gregoire P. Tournant orchestrated the scheme, which amassed about US$11 billion in funds under management and saw US$550 million paid in fees. It's alleged that he, alongside co-lead portfolio manager Trevor L. Taylor and portfolio manager Stephen G. Bond-Nelson, manipulated financial reports and other information for investors to conceal the strategy's true risk and actual performance.

For example, the SEC said: "Defendants reduced losses under a market crash scenario in one risk report sent to investors from negative 42.1505489755747% to negative 4.1505489755747% -- by simply dropping the single digit 2. In another example, defendants "smoothed" performance data sent to investors by reducing losses on one day from negative 18.2607085709004% to negative 9.2607085709004% -- this time by cutting the number 18 in half."

The SEC also alleges the trio attempted to conceal their misconduct from the regulator, providing false testimony and having "meetings in vacant construction sites to discuss sending their assets overseas". It's alleged they also discussed the false testimony they would provide, including that manipulated risk reports were actually adjusted to reflect the portfolio managers' view of the "volatility curve".

Investors in the strategy comprised 114 institutional investors, including pension funds for teachers, clergy, bus drivers, engineers and other individuals, SEC chair Gary Gensler said.

"This case once again demonstrates that even the most sophisticated institutional investors, like pension funds, can become victims of wrongdoing. Unfortunately, we've seen a recent string of cases in which derivatives and complex products have harmed investors across market sectors," he said.

"The Commission stands ready to use all appropriate tools to protect investors, including upholding prohibitions against certain activities by the guilty parties. I'd like to thank and commend our staff for their excellent forensic work that uncovered this fraud and held the wrongdoers accountable."

Allianz Global Investors will now pay more than US$1 billion to settle the charges brought against it by the SEC, as well as more than US$5 billion in restitution to investors. It has also been handed a US$675 million civil penalty, some of which will be distributed to investors.

The SEC is also seeking penalties against the three former portfolio managers. Criminal charges have already been laid against them and Allianz Global Investors; all but Tournant have agreed to guilty pleas, the regulator said.

Under the plea agreement, Allianz Global Investors will pay US$3 billion in restitution to investors and US$2.3 billion in fines. It will also forfeit US$63 million to the government.

"Pension funds for so many retirees, religious organizations, and essential workers - from laborers in Alaska, to teachers in Arkansas, to bus drivers and subway conductors here in New York City - invested with AGI because they were promised a relatively safe investment with strict risk controls," US Attorney Damian Williams said.

"But AGI, the "master cop" that Tournant claimed was watching over his shoulder, making sure that he adhered to his promises, was asleep on the beat. And when the storm came in March 2020, when the COVID crash hit, these investors got soaked and lost billions."

As a result, Allianz Global Investors is now automatically and immediately disqualified from providing advisory services to US registered investment funds for the next decade. It has been given 10 weeks to transition the US mutual funds it currently provides these services to another investment adviser and four months for the US closed-ended funds it services.

Allianz Global Investors has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to transition its US investment management activities to Voya Investment Management.

The business, which has about US$120 billion in assets, includes equity and fixed income investment teams and some client services and sales professionals.

Under the deal, Allianz Global Investors will receive up to 24% of Voya Investment Management.