Allianz Retire+ names wealth management distribution chief

Allianz Retire+ has appointed Brendon Rodda to the role of chief distribution officer for wealth management.

Rodda most recently oversaw the global wealth management distribution strategy at PIMCO as executive vice president. Allianz and PIMCO joined forces in 2018 to form Allianz Retire+.

Working at PIMCO for nine years, Rodda managed and built relationships with dealer group heads, platform distribution partners, and other market participants. Prior to that Rodda spent four years at Macquarie contributing to the strategic growth of the business as associate director.

Allianz Australia Life Insurance chief executive Adrian Stewart said Rodda further strengthens the wealth management capability and is responsible for leading the retirement specialist's distribution strategy for the wealth management arm of the business.

"As an experienced leader within financial services, he offers a range of expertise across disciplines which will enhance our growth strategy," he said.

In his new role, Rodda will oversee the national sales efforts, technical services, and platform and research relationships to deliver the flagship solution, Allianz Guaranteed Income for Life (AGILE) to the advice community as demand for retirement solutions increase.

Last November, Allianz Retire+ appointed two Challenger executives to the newly created role of head of group retirement solutions for client delivery.

Catherine van der Veen and Lucy Foster share the position, managing client relationships, onboarding key partners, and overseeing new clients within the business' institutional division.

That same month, Fintan Thornton, left Allianz Retire+ as head of institutional solutions to join a health fund.