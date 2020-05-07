AFSL pleads guilty to mishandling client money

In the first case of its kind in Australia, an AFSL is facing criminal prosecution for mishandling client monies, and has pleaded guilty.

Pershing Securities Australia Pty Ltd (PSAL) pleaded guilty at the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney to mishandling client monies after ASIC laid charges following an investigation.

Pershing now faces a sentencing on June 27.

"PSAL is the first company in Australia to face criminal prosecution for breaching client money provisions, which are designed to protect the interests of AFS licensee clients by ensuring that client money is kept separate from licensee money," ASIC said in a statement.

PSAL pled guilty to three beaches, starting with breaching s993B(1) between 25 January 2016 and 31 December 2018 by receiving money in connection with financial services, and then failing to pay that money into an account that satisfied the client money requirements within s981B of the Corporations Act 2001.

It also admitted it breaching s993C(1) between 30 June 2016 and 16 December 2017 through making payments out of a client money account that were not permitted by reg 7.8.02 of the Corporations Regulations.

Each offence carries a maximum penalty of 250 penalty units (approximately $45,000).

"PSAL also admitted guilt to a third s993B(1) breach that took place on 21 August 2017. As part of the plea, PSAL will not be sentenced on this breach but it will be taken into account during sentencing for the above charges," ASIC said,

"Client money is money paid to a financial services licensee in connection with a financial service that has been provided, or will or may be provided, or in connection with a financial product. Client money must be paid into a client money account and AFS licence holders can only make payments out of a client money account as specified by the Corporations Regulations," ASIC said.

In addition to PSAL guilty plea, as a result of ASIC's investigation, PSAL has accepted additional licence conditions imposed by ASIC on the PSAL AFS licence.

"We have fully cooperated with ASIC and the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions in their inquiries, and we take full responsibility for these unintentional breaches of our compliance obligations," a spokesperson for Pershing said.

"PSAL has implemented changes to its systems and processes and is committed to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. We look forward to putting this matter behind us."