AFCA forced into rule change

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority has been forced into a rule change regarding its jurisdiction over authorised representatives after a court decision.

The NSW Supreme Court ruled in the case of DH Flinders v Australian Financial Complaints Authority that AFCA's rules regarding its jurisdiction over authorised representatives must be clearer.

The case related to AFCA's jurisdiction to consider a complaint against a licensee in relation to the conduct of its corporate authorised representative, specifically where the conduct of the representative was without or outside authority.

AFCA has now updated its rules, at ASIC's directions, to reflect the same statutory liability for licensees regarding their authorised representatives as set out in the Corporations Act and the National Consumer Credit Protection Act.

The new rules will come into effect from 13 January 2021, but complaints received before that date are still being assessed under the old rules.

AFCA said it is reviewing a small number of complaints received before that date but added that most of the complaints it handles on a day-to-day basis will not be impacted by this change.

"For the small number of complaints which may be outside AFCA's rules, AFCA will be encouraging the financial firms involved to consent to AFCA considering the complaint to achieve an early resolution and avoid the prospect of potential court or other action by the complainant," the authority said.