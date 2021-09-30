Adviser exam cost jumps under new bill

The Better Advice Bill is proposing several changes to the mandatory financial advice exam, including substantially increasing the cost of each sitting.

The Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response-Better Advice) Bill 2021 exposure draft regulations released yesterday will see advisers sitting the soon-to-be ASIC administered exam pay $948 per sitting.

This is significantly more that the Financial Standard and Ethics Authority's charge of $540 plus GST per sitting. Advisers will be charged $218 to have ASIC review the marking of one or more answers to non-multiple-choice questions.

Other proposed changes include removing the three-month waiting period before advisers can register to take the exam again after failing.

Candidates will be given the option to sit the exam flexibly either in person, virtually or via alternative arrangements.

This bill extends the exam cut-off day to 1 October 2022 for an existing provider who has sat the exam at least twice before 1 January 2022.

This means that the exam cut-off day is 1 January 2022 for an existing provider who has not sat the exam at all or has only sat it once before 1 January 2022. Otherwise, existing providers who sat the exam at least twice before 1 January 2022 means their cut-off date is 1 October 2022.

The Better Advice Bill is also introducing new civil penalty provisions, which will automatically be considered significant under the breach reporting regime. This includes advisers' failure to comply with education and training standards, and code of ethics.

Senator Jane Hume is taking industry feedback on the exposure draft regulations and legislative instrument until October 15.

"The Better Advice Bill establishes a single disciplinary body and new registration system for financial advisers, including tax (financial) advisers. It also winds up the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority and transfers its functions to the government," she said.

The bill passed the House of Representatives on August 4 and is scheduled to commence on 1 January 2022.