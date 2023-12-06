Newspaper icon
Advice firms must scale up to meet demand: AZ NGA

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 DEC 2023   12:44PM

Financial advice businesses must supercharge their capabilities, expand their capacity, and scale up to reach and serve more Australians.

According to AZ NGA's paper, titled Ready or Not? A guide to building a super firm, the industry's current structure and composition is holding it back from reaching the 12.4 million Australians in need of professional advice but are still awaiting assistance.

The paper drew on ASIC data that shows 41% of Australians intend to get personal financial advice in the future, but only around 12% currently do.

AZ NGA said  this underscores the immediate need for a significant and transformative change.

To do this, advice firms need to get significantly bigger to make decent margins, compete effectively, and meet the demand for good advice.

Despite acknowledging the significant role that small-to-medium enterprises play in the advice ecosystem, the paper affirmed the unmet advice needs of Australians require a different approach.

It said establishing a new category of "super firms" like the mid-tier model seen in accounting and professional services will be the future blueprint for successful advice businesses in the future.

To build such firms, AZ NGA said there are five crucial components: compelling employee value proposition, client value proposition, shareholder value proposition, a well-defined enterprise architecture, and a robust corporate culture.

According to the paper's author, AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett, the creation of a super firm necessitates a fusion of the strengths exhibited by SMEs with the capabilities unique to large companies, bringing together the best of both worlds for advisers and business owners.

"As advice businesses grow and increase in size, smaller firms will struggle to deliver a compelling proposition for employees, clients and shareholders relative to larger, better-resourced counterparts," explained Barrett.

The paper explained that although advisers excel at assisting clients in growing, managing, and safeguarding their wealth, a significant number find themselves paralysed by fear when it comes to seizing opportunities to grow their own businesses.

"As a result, advisers have traditionally acted like non-player characters - otherwise known as NPCs," it said.

"But recommendations contained in Treasury's Quality of Advice Report, if implemented, could see the industry's risk appetite expanded in order to help more Australians and, in doing so, build a stronger financial advice sector."

According to Barrett, 15 firms within the AZ NGA network are committed to pursuing and executing a super firm strategy over the next three to five years.

In most cases, the strategy involved a mix of organic growth and mergers and acquisitions.

It cited the recent acquisition of Australian Unity's Financial Advice business by AZ NGA-backed Nestworth Financial Strategists in partnership with Fortnum Private Wealth.

Barrett said the Australian Unity deal is just the latest in a series of transactions enabled by AZ NGA.

"We have so much conviction that advice businesses need to scale up and get bigger that building and investing in super firms has become a key plank in our refreshed strategy," he noted.

"We want to be Australia's leading professional advisory group and we will achieve this by investing in high quality advisory firms and supporting business owners to achieve their goals. Increasingly, that goal is to develop and execute a super firm strategy."

Read more: AZ NGAAustraliansAustralian UnityPaul BarrettASICFortnum Private WealthNestworth Financial
