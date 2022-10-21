Newspaper icon
Advice fees jump 16% in FY22

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 21 OCT 2022   12:41PM

Initial advice fees charged by financial advisers on a per advice document basis increased 16% in FY22 to $3315 from $2859 the previous year.

According to the Padua Advice Fee Data Report, FY 2022 ongoing advice fees charged by advisers on a per advice document basis has also risen 33% this year to $4865 from $3656 since last.

"It's no wonder the high cost of financial advice is frequently cited by Australians as the main reason for not seeking advice," Padua Solutions co-chief executive and co-founder Anne-Marie Esler said.

"Especially when advice fees can rise by more than double the current rate of inflation."

Further, the report noted since the end of 2018, financial adviser numbers have fallen by 43% to 15,908 from 27,929, placing further pressure on the sector.

"The mass exodus of advisers from the financial advice industry has only exacerbated existing concerns around the cost and accessibility of advice," she continued.

"If we as an industry don't work towards reducing the cost of providing advice, it will become increasingly inaccessible for most people, and especially those who would potentially stand to benefit most from financial advice."

According to Padua Solutions co-chief executive and co-founder Matthew Esler, technology can improve the accessibility of advice by automating key processes and enabling financial advisers to do more with their time.

"This starts with a client's fact find and goes right through to using algorithms to determine which advice strategies would be best suited for a client and the actual monetary benefit of each strategy for that client," he said.

He further pointed to the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) paper where Michelle Levy prioritised accessibility of advice by putting forward several proposals that simplified reporting requirements on advisers and the cost of running an advice business.

"These are important proposals, but we also believe the cost of running an advice business - and therefore the cost of financial advice to the end user - can already be reduced today by finding the right technology partner. Automating as much of the technical components of providing financial advice should be viewed as a priority in the future viability of the advice industry," he concluded.

