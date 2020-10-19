Acting AMP Australia chief joins FSC board

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has announced the acting chief executive of AMP Australia, Blair Vernon will join the FSC board as a director.

FSC said Vernon is an experienced financial services executive with significant capability across a range of disciplines and brings more than 25 years' experience in the industry to the FSC Board.

Vernon joined AMP in 2009 and has held several senior and executive roles.

He was appointed managing director of AMP Wealth Management New Zealand in January 2017, and became chief executive in February 2019.

He has also held positions with AMP New Zealand as general manager marketing and customer sales, director of advice and sales and director of retail financial services.

In August 2020, Blair was appointed acting chief executive of AMP Australia following the sudden resignation of former chief Alex Wade.

In the role, Blair is responsible for AMP's Australian retail business, including its wealth management and banking divisions.

FSC chair Geoff Lloyd said Blair was a welcome addition to the FSC board and his ability to create sustainable value for all financial services stakeholders through outstanding leadership, strategic insight and creative thinking will be valued.

"Blair has demonstrated strong governance experience across a range of companies and circumstances and these skills are highly regarded by the FSC board," Lloyd said.