360 Capital receives takeover offer from TT Investments

The ASX-listed investment manager 360 Capital Group (ASX: TGP) is considering an off-market takeover bid from TT Investments for all its securities at $0.30 cash per stapled security.

Acting on behalf of TT Investments, K&L Gates has this morning disclosed its intention to acquire all the stapled securities in 360 Capital Group, comprising fully paid ordinary shares of the company and fully paid units in 360 Capital Investment Trust.

"A copy of the Bidder's Statement has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and sent to TGP today," K&L Gates' statement read.

"We also enclose an ASX announcement by TT Investments in relation to its takeover offer and its notice given under section 633(4) of the Corporations Act."

In a swift response, 360 Capital Group said it is considering the offer.

"Given that TT Investments is associated with Tony Pitt, the executive chair of the group, a board committee of 360 Capital Group's independent directors has been formed to consider the offer. The independent board committee is chaired by non-executive director and deputy chair David van Aanholt, retaining Clayton Utz as legal advisers," 360 Capital Group said on the ASX.

The firm said it will provide a Target's Statement in due course, which will include an Independent Expert's Report to assess if the offer is fair and reasonable to its shareholders.

The independent board committee has also advised shareholders to "take no action" at this time in relation to the offer.

360 Capital Group is currently trading at $0.31 per share, with a market cap of $59.06 million.