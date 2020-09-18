Zurich distribution chief joins boutique

Zurich's chief distribution officer, life and investments is set to depart, taking on a new role with a boutique fund manager from December. The executive overseeing its group insurance proposition is also set to depart as the insurer restructures for efficiency.

Kristine Brooks has been appointed head of Australian business for Trans-Tasman fund manager Milford Asset Management, effective December 7. She will be responsible for driving business growth across the nation.

Brooks has been with Zurich for the last 15 years, having joined from Challenger in 2005. She's held a number of roles over the years, including regional manager for NSW/QLD and head of sales - life and investments.

Brooks was named chief distribution officer, life and investments in June 2017 and retained the role when the OnePath Life team transitioned to Zurich last year. She will remain in the role until November 27.

Zurich said an internal and external search is underway for Brooks' replacement.

Milford chief executive Mark Ryland said he is delighted to have someone of Brooks' calibre and experience join the team.

"We have a really exciting opportunity to significantly grow the business in Australia... She will build on the strong foundations in place where the Australian investment team manage over $2 billion in Australian equities," Ryland said.

At the same time, a spokesperson for Zurich is in the midst of restructuring its insurance business, in a move that sees the creation of two new roles.

A new head of customer and digital will be appointed to oversee the group's retail offerings, with head of bancassurance and direct Kieran Forde having been appointed on an interim basis.

Meanwhile current OnePath head of propositions and group life Gerard Kerr will transition to head of group life. Kerr will hold the role on an interim basis, with a Zurich spokesperson confirming he is set to leave the business in early 2021.

Kerr joined Zurich last year as part of the OnePath transition, having served as head of life insurance at ANZ Wealth for close to seven years.

The spokesperson said the retail portfolios are being combined for unification and efficiency purposes and the move does not diminish Zurich's commitment to keeping both brands in the market.