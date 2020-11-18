NEWS
Executive Appointments
Zurich adds to leadership team
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 NOV 2020   3:30PM

Zurich Life & Investments has bolstered its leadership team, including a new chief distribution officer.

Zurich will welcome three new executives; a chief distribution officer, head of customer and digital and head of strategy.

Kieran Forde has been promoted to the role of chief distribution officer as of the end of this month. He joined Zurich in 2018 following the acquisition of ANZ OnePath.

Currently head of bancassurance and direct and head of Zurich Propositions, he held a range of roles over his 11 years with ANZ including head of ANZ Financial Planning.

Meanwhile, Allianz Retire+ executive Jacqui Lennon will join the insurer in the New Year as head of customer and digital. She brings close to 20 years' experience in financial services, having also previously held roles with Iress, Macquarie, APRA and AMP.

Zurich said she is well placed to lead Zurich's proposition development and design, as it responds challenges facing disability income insurance and seeks to offer sustainable products.

"Both Kieran and Jacqui have a reputation for collaboration and creativity.  Their appointments, alongside those of our other executives and the distribution leaders we have in Nathan Taggart and Tim Atley, will support our commitment to partnership and adviser service," Zurich chief executive Justin Delaney said.

Finally, TAL integration insurance business director Shaneen Marshall will join as head of strategy. She has been with TAL for over four years, and has previously held roles with FNB South Africa and PwC.

Zurich said Marshall will lead several critical enterprise wide projects and will drive long-term strategy.

"We are delighted to appoint Jacqui, Kieran, Shaneen and Daniel to these important roles. They will help to drive Zurich's commitment to offering high quality, differentiated products for our customers and partners, which is core to our strategy and the reason we continue to invest in the OnePath and Zurich retail brands," Delaney said.

Read more: ZurichANZ OnePathJacqui LennonKieran FordeShaneen MarshallJustin DelaneyAllianz RetireANZ Financial PlanningAPRAFNB South AfricaIressMacquarieNathan TaggartTim AtleyZurich Propositions
