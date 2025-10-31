Newspaper icon
Zombie companies on the ASX are dying out

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  FRIDAY, 31 OCT 2025   12:27PM

New research has revealed a decline in the number of zombie companies on the ASX in the last six months.

KPMG Australia's latest data showed a drop of 41% in companies considered zombie, where they exhibit indicators of financial distress for an extended period but are not yet insolvent and continue to trade.

The number of zombies on the ASX has been on a downward trend, falling from a peak of 180 last year to 90 in September this year. The average size of these companies also fell, with market capitalisation dropping from $1.1 billion to $525 million.

While Australia has seen a drop in the number of such companies, globally the number of zombies increased by 8.1% to 1435.

KPMG head of turnaround and restructuring Gayle Dickerson said businesses have extra breathing room due to strong market valuations, lower interest rates and increased consumer sentiment. However, she noted that this improvement remains delicate with ongoing geopolitical risk remaining a threat to global markets.

"Australia should not rest on its laurels as we could see the levels of zombies return with an increase in interest rates or disruption in stock markets. Business confidence has improved, and there will be productivity changes driven by AI and technology. However, this is no doubt a period of significant disruption," Dickerson said.

Resources sector made up 36% of all the zombie companies while technology and energy companies made up 12% and 9% respectively.

"The resources sector is typically volatile given it rises and falls with commodity prices. The investor interest in rare earths as well as increases in gold and iron ore prices has helped see capital flow into the sector, eliminating many distressed companies," Dickerson said.

However, the healthcare sector has not been immune to infestation, with zombies rising from two to seven in the last five years.

"Healthcare sector is facing soaring costs and labour shortages along with an increased prevalence of short stay and same-day admissions," Dickerson said.

The rise of private credit and introduction of safe harbour legislation has assisted in solving the issue of zombie companies promptly.

"Private credit and safe harbour legislation have given directors more pathways to a successful turnaround. However, recognising distress early and bringing in experts to support a turnaround is key to ensuring companies don't join the horde of zombies that remain on the ASX," Dickerson said.

Read more: ASXZombie companiesHealthcareResourcesGayle DickersonKPMG Australia
