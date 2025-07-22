Newspaper icon
Younger Aussies want personalised financial advice: CALI

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 22 JUL 2025   12:38PM

New research conducted by the peak body of life insurance indicated close to half of young Australians want financial advice on life insurance, but only one in 10 receive it.

The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) said more Australians between the age of 18 and 34 are considering life insurance due to change in financial circumstances, witnessing a loved one face illness, or experiencing their own health challenge.

Despite the intention, the absence of accessible and affordable financial advice forced the demographic to seek "informal sources" such as friends and family (41%), social media (20%), and online forums (34%), the research found.

The research also revealed that 57% want more personalised advice, compared to 16% who just want basic information.

"We have a growing generation of Australians who are motivated to make smart financial decisions, but for many, professional advice is out of reach," CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said.

"We need to be able to offer affordable, timely and personalised support. That's what the government's Delivering Better Financial Outcomes reforms are all about, and it's critical they stay on track."

CALI has advocated for more affordable, accessible financial advice, including the support of the federal government's introduction of a new class of adviser who can offer limited advice on life insurance products.

Under current laws, life insurers in Australia are legally restricted from providing personal advice to customers.

In December 2024, the government committed to reforming this framework to allow life insurers to offer straightforward advice when customers seek it.

Additionally, Cupitt highlighted the younger population deserve support to build "the right safety net" for their future.

"We welcome the government's commitment to reform, but action is needed now to close the gap between demand and delivery of financial advice," Cupitt added.

"The federal government's introduction of a new class of adviser would be a win-win for all Australians by increasing access to advice, while providing a clear pathway for those looking to enter the advice industry."

Meantime, financial advisers are, however, optimistic about the future of life insurance, with up to 82% expecting the sector to make up a greater share of their business over the next five years, CALI added.

This growth is fuelled by younger Australians, alongside factors such as intergenerational wealth transfer, larger mortgages, a shrinking adviser workforce, and increasing reliance on referral networks.

The findings come after CALI revealed payouts for mental health claims for total and permanent disability (TPD) insurance have ballooned over $2.2 billion.

The association also noted the trend is especially exacerbating among the younger generation, with claims increasing by over 700% for those in their 30s over the past decade.

Insignia accepts CC Capital bid

ELIZA BAVIN
After a bidding war kicked off for the wealth manager back in December 2024, CC Capital's reduced takeover offer has been accepted by Insignia's board.

Younger Aussies want personalised financial advice: CALI

MATTHEW WAI
New research conducted by the peak body of life insurance indicated close to half of young Australians want financial advice on life insurance, but only one in 10 receive it.

SS&C to take over Calastone for $1.6bn

KARREN VERGARA
SS&C Technologies Holdings is set to acquire Calastone for nearly $1.6 billion (£766m) upon Carlyle Group announcing it will divest the majority stake it bought in 2020.

Brookfield takes stake in Cromwell

KARREN VERGARA
Brookfield will soon take over a 19.9% stake in Cromwell Property Group as ESR Group sells down its remaining stake.

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

