Young people want more from their life insurance: Research

Young consumers are overlooking life insurance as delayed traditional milestones make it feel less relevant, according to a report by Capgemini Research Institute and LIMRA.

The World Life Insurance Report 2026, based on a survey of 6000 people aged 18-39 across 18 countries including Australia and 200 senior insurance executives, states misalignment with their stage in life, high costs of premiums, and lack of immediate benefits are some of the main reasons individuals under the age of 40 are skipping life insurance.

"These consumers, shaped by digital-first experiences, demand personalisation and flexible offerings...increasingly choosing other investment options and wellness solutions over traditional life insurance," said Kartik Ramakrishnan, chief executive of Capgemini's financial services strategic business unit.

Experts believe the solution is to evolve life insurance from something consumers buy and forget, into a tool that offers value throughout life and not just at death. Living benefits with flexible features that offer immediate value and control can bring young consumers into the mix.

"We must reimagine life insurance as a holistic value proposition beyond just protection. Through living benefits, wellness, and financial tools, we can support customers at the beginning, during, and at the end of life, adopting a life-centric approach" said Marta Graça Ferreira, chief executive at Real Vida Seguros SA.

The report highlights the top three benefits those under 40 want, which include cash withdrawals for life events, health and wellness benefits and critical illness coverage. These benefits delivered through a seamless experience rather than clunky disconnected add-ons can enable further adoption.

"Life insurers must deliver early, tangible value like monetary rewards, progress tracking, and meaningful nudges to build momentum and trust. This approach transforms insurance from a distant promise to an immediate value," said Devendra Mane, executive vice president at Shriram Life Insurance.