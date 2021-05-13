NEWS
Superannuation
YFYS incentive to reduce fees: Hume
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 13 MAY 2021   11:57AM

The inclusion of superannuation administration fees in the Your Future, Your Super performance benchmark will not punish funds that reduced fees in recent years, according to minister for superannuation Jane Hume.

Speaking at the Financial Services Council (FSC) post-budget briefing, FSC deputy chief executive Blake Briggs questioned whether the addition of administration fees would disincentivise funds to cut fees in the future.

"In effect, our observation is the funds that have been doing the right thing and cutting fees are being penalised for their historical arrangements and are disincentivised to cut fees further," Briggs said.

"Whilst funds that have very large numbers of duplicate accounts in the default system who are now increasing their fees are being rewarded for making themselves look cheaper than they actually are."

Hume noted the decision to include administration fees followed widespread industry consultation to strengthen the performance test.

She said Treasury analysis of last year's APRA data estimated that there are around 21 products that were considered underperforming by more than 50 basis points over the eight-year average.

"But more recently, Treasury has recut those figures by including the administration fees and now estimate it could be around 25 products underperforming," Hume said.

"This isn't about industry funds versus retail funds. It is simply about underperformance."

Hume added that if the test didn't include administration fees charged over the past eight-years it would not let those funds "off the hook" that have been consistently charging high fees.

"This is a policy that has a very strong incentive for all funds to look at their fees and their costs," she said.

According to Rainmaker research, in 2019/20 about half of MySuper products lowered their total fees. So far, this financial year about 40% of funds have continued to lower fees, including funds that have lowered fees further than they did last year.

Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said it's a very brave fund that increases fees in the current environment.

"The FSC's comment is hard to understand. No one is being punished for lowering fees. Indeed, funds that lowered fees will be rewarded with higher net returns so should achieve a higher APRA performance test assessment," Dunnin said.

"But if the fee 'reduction' was really nothing more than the fee load swapping from investment fee side to the administration fee side, then fees didn't lower - they were just arbitraged.

"This new measure by the government agreeing that performance should be analysed net of all fees is simply calling out funds that might have done this."

Read more: FSCJane HumeTreasuryAPRARainmakerAlex DunninBlake BriggsFinancial Services CouncilMySuper
