WTW names new head of retirement

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has announced a new head of retirement for Australasia as Brad Jeffrey retires after serving 40 years with the company.

Louise Campbell will take on the position effective immediately, after rejoining WTW in 2017 when it acquired the Australian actuarial practice of Russell Investments.

She has 30 years' experience, having commenced her actuarial career with WTW as a graduate before becoming a senior consultant and then spending eight years with Russell Investments.

"I'm excited to take on this leadership role, working with our talented superannuation consultants to help our clients meet the challenges of an ever-changing superannuation environment," Campbell said.

"With member outcomes, government initiatives such as Your Future, Your Super and the ongoing focus on increased efficiency and value for members, our retirement team will continue find innovative solutions for our clients to best addresses these and the other challenges they face."

Campbell also paid tribute to Jeffrey, who joined the precursor organisation to WTW in Australia in 1981.

"Brad has been instrumental in the development and success of our business as one of Australia's leading superannuation consultancies," she said.

"He leaves an experienced and committed team that I am proud to now have the opportunity to lead."

Having spent 40 years with WTW, Jeffrey said that it had been a challenging, stimulating and thoroughly enjoyable journey.

"As superannuation has evolved, we've also evolved and adapted to enable us to continue to help our clients best deliver for their members," he said.

"I'm grateful for the part I've been able to play in our evolution, and doubly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with so many good people."

Campbell will report to global co-head of the WTW retirement practice John Ball and will be based in Sydney.