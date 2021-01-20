NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
WTW names new head of retirement
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JAN 2021   12:41PM

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has announced a new head of retirement for Australasia as Brad Jeffrey retires after serving 40 years with the company.

Louise Campbell will take on the position effective immediately, after rejoining WTW in 2017 when it acquired the Australian actuarial practice of Russell Investments.

She has 30 years' experience, having commenced her actuarial career with WTW as a graduate before becoming a senior consultant and then spending eight years with Russell Investments.

"I'm excited to take on this leadership role, working with our talented superannuation consultants to help our clients meet the challenges of an ever-changing superannuation environment," Campbell said.

"With member outcomes, government initiatives such as Your Future, Your Super and the ongoing focus on increased efficiency and value for members, our retirement team will continue find innovative solutions for our clients to best addresses these and the other challenges they face."

Campbell also paid tribute to Jeffrey, who joined the precursor organisation to WTW in Australia in 1981.

"Brad has been instrumental in the development and success of our business as one of Australia's leading superannuation consultancies," she said.

"He leaves an experienced and committed team that I am proud to now have the opportunity to lead."

Having spent 40 years with WTW, Jeffrey said that it had been a challenging, stimulating and thoroughly enjoyable journey.

"As superannuation has evolved, we've also evolved and adapted to enable us to continue to help our clients best deliver for their members," he said.

"I'm grateful for the part I've been able to play in our evolution, and doubly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with so many good people."

Campbell will report to global co-head of the WTW retirement practice John Ball and will be based in Sydney.

Read more: WTWAustraliaBrad JeffreyAustralasiaRussell InvestmentsWillis Towers WatsonLouise CampbellJohn Ball
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super industry to branch out: Rice Warner
Chief economist update: Iron ore is hot
WTW appoints Australia segment head
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
Australia in China's shadow
Chief economist update: East and west at crossroads
Hedge fund switched traders with algorithm
Nasdaq proposes diversity rules
WTW calls for more investment in China
Should remote employees be paid less?
Editor's Choice
State Super names new chief investment officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   2:11PM
State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.
ATO releases finding from super survey
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:42PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.
Global equities continue to soar: Report
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
Global equities fared better than Australian equities in the three years to September on a risk adjusted-basis, a new RMetrics report finds.
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:04PM
Raiz has introduced a new custom portfolio option that will enable clients to gain more control over their portfolio allocations.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something onkttRnx