WTW calls for more investment in China

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has called for greater investment in China despite rising tensions between Australia and China which has led to several trade disputes and ongoing vitriol between leaders.

The two research papers from WTW said Chinese assets should build up to 20% of global investor growth portfolios over the next decade, compared to the current 5% exposure.

WTW said analysis from the research shows that Chinese capital markets provide diversification benefits and attractive alpha opportunities for global investors.

It said the research demonstrates why asset owners should consider Chinese equities as a stand-alone allocation.

"Geopolitical tensions and negative rhetoric are overshadowing the fundamentals of the business environment in China," WTW director, investments research Liang Yin said.

"Ongoing US-China tensions, the movement towards de-globalisation and continuing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic are all to some extent deterring investors from allocating to China."

As well as the US-China trade war launched by US President Donald Trump, China has begun rejecting Australian goods or imposing heavy duties on Australian products.

So far, China has targeted Australian barley, lobster and coal. Most recently, it imposed duties of us to 212% on wine exports.

Despite this, Yin said, global investors with a long-time horizon should not be deterred from investing in the nation.

"Rather than weaken the case, these factors actually reinforce the need to own more Chinese assets to make portfolios more resilient in a changing and uncertain world," Yin said.

"Local financial market reforms have also continued throughout the past few years, making China more attractive and easier to access for global investors.

"While some setbacks are unavoidable, over the long run the opening up of the Chinese capital markets is expected to continue."

WTW said foreign ownership of Chinese onshore assets is currently low, especially when compared to other major Asian markets like India, Japan and Korea.

This is largely because Chinese capital markets have historically been difficult for outside investors to access.

