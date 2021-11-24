NEWS
Executive Appointments

WTW Australia names head of sustainable investment

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 NOV 2021   12:44PM

Willis Towers Watson has appointed a head of sustainable investment, promoting a senior investment consultant to the newly created role.

Tim Unger has been appointed head of sustainable investment for Australia effective immediately.

He's been with WTW for two decades and a long-time advocate of incorporating ESG into investment strategies.

"Tim's experience and insights have driven exceptional portfolio strategies for our clients. Given the greater emphasis across institutional investing for more sustainable practices and the wider commitment to net zero, this new role is a logical progression for him," WTW Australia head of investments Aongus O'Gorman said.

"Too often we have seen sustainable investment marginalised, sitting to the side of many investment processes. Tim's appointment is a signal that sustainable investment sits at the centre of our advice because portfolio strategy is the point at which policy meets implementation, and this is the experience Tim brings to the table."

Unger said his ambition in the new role is to marshal WTW's considerable resources and IP in sustainable investment.

"This will enable our clients to integrate ESG considerations into their portfolios that result in attractive risk-adjusted returns, but which also have a positive impact when assessed against their sustainability goals," he said.

"We want our actions and advice to result in significant reductions in carbon emissions in the real economy. This means that we need to be able to measure the impact of the advice that we provide and the changes that our clients make to their portfolios; so making significant progress in this area is also a priority."

