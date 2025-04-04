WTL mergers three advice firms amid joint venture

WT Financial Group (WTL) is consolidating three financial advice practices - Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial Services and Wealth Connect Financial Services - after announcing its joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners this week.

The joint venture known as "Investco" will inject an initial $3.5 million into the newly formed national group called "Hubco" in return for a 36% equity stake.

The capital will be used to pay down debt, support business growth, and allow the founding principals to realise some of their equity, the announcement from WTL said. Hubco is expected to be debt-free post-transaction.

Founders will also receive a mix of cash and shares in the new entity. ASX-listed WTL will take a 6% stake for its role in advisory and due diligence.

WTL chief executive Keith Cullen has been appointed managing director of Investco. Titan principal David McLean is the incoming chief executive of Hubco and will lead its integration and expansion. Merchant Wealth partner David Haintz will serve as executive director.

Darwin Financial Services managing director Andrew Moo and Wealth Connect Financial Services principal Jeff Stella also join the leadership team.

Cullen said Hubco's blueprint is designed to attract other advisory businesses seeking growth without giving up local identity, as well as share operational support and strategic capital to create a platform for future tuck-in acquisitions across Australia.

"The capital and strategic resources provided by Investco will help drive expansion while preserving each practice's entrepreneurial flair," Cullen said.

McLean said: "We're bringing together three likeminded teams with shared values. Hubco will give us better systems, stronger support for our advisers and clients, and a springboard for growth."

WTL has about 400 privately-owned advice practices in its network that operate under its Wealth Today, Sentry Advice, Synchron Advice and Millennium3 subsidiaries.

Merchant Wealth is a New York-based private investment firm that recently joined forces with Coastal Advice Group. It has partnered with more than 100 global firms that collectively manage $350 billion in assets.