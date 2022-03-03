NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Women's life choices constrained by money stress: Fidelity

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 3 MAR 2022   11:39AM

One in three women don't have enough money saved to allow them to make significant life decisions like changing jobs or changing relationship status, according to new research.

The research by Fidelity International surveyed more than 2000 adults in Australia.

It found that many women feel trapped by their financial situation.

When asked to define financial independence, the most common answer given by women is having a personal income, so you don't have to rely on financial support from others. But only 49% said they feel financially independent, compared with 58% of men.

According to the research, one in five adult women has trouble making ends meet and can't easily support themselves and their family. For men, the figure is half that, at one in 10.

Fidelity International managing director Alva Devoy said there are significant consequences to women being financially vulnerable.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"We are hearing that some women feel locked into toxic work cultures or personal relationships because they are constrained by their financial circumstances.  The goal for financial independence continues to remain out of reach for too many Australian women," Devoy said.

Devoy said the lack of financial independence is already evident in the fact that  women over 55 are now the fastest growing group to experience homelessness in Australia.

"Another recent Fidelity study of older Australians shows that women continue to feel less engaged with their finances, with only 10% of pre-retiree women saying that they feel in control of their finances compared to 25% of men," she said.

"Not only does this leave them at risk in the future, but it also has a significant impact on their overall wellbeing, including both mental and physical health, today."

The research found that more than half of pre-retiree women say that financial stress has, or is, impacting on their health.

"While two in three pre-retiree women want to work with a financial adviser, only one in 10 wants a professional to take care of everything for them.  Instead, a significant majority (almost three in five) want their adviser to support and guide them, but still want to be in control," Devoy added.

"As we know, people who receive financial advice tend to be more confident and positive about their financial situation, and our research has shown the same trend.  Of those women who are not yet retired, and who have a financial adviser, one in five says that they rarely or never worry about money, compared to one in seven unadvised women."

Read more: Fidelity InternationalAlva Devoy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fidelity hires from Mercer
Investment strategy lead joins Firetrail fund
Fidelity investment specialist exits
Fidelity launches active ETF
New investment head at First Sentier
Role of adviser to change: Fidelity
The search for income outside defensive assets
HSBC AM names regional chief
Fidelity moves on net zero
Fidelity moves into SMAs

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.