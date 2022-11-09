Newspaper icon
Women-led global equities teams outperform in downturn

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 NOV 2022   12:28PM

Women-led or co-led large cap global equity investment teams outperformed their male counterparts in the calendar year to September, research shows.

Investment Metrics reviewed 90 portfolios from 73 different asset managers across the globe and found active returns from portfolios run by women recorded a median return of -2.6% compared to a -5.9% return by male-led teams.

"The MSCI All-Country World index was down 25.3% through September 2022 and women led portfolio management teams have done a markedly better job against their style indices," Investment Metrics said.

It added that a similar trend was seen in the 2018 downturn when the same index was down 8.9% over that calendar year.

"At least in the near term, it would seem that women led teams do a better job at protecting assets in down markets," Investment Metrics said.

"Some of the women led portfolios that performed most consistently have outperformed their index 64% of the time, based on calendar year time periods going back to 2012 and year-to-date."

Among the best performing teams, according to the date, is Ariel Investments Global Equity with an 11.6% active return, Walter Scott Global Equity with a 3.5% active return, and Clearbridge Global Growth on a 2.7% active return.

Looking at the participants, Investment Metrics found women-led portfolio management teams comprise just 14% of the overall sample; just 13 of the 90 products assessed are led or co-led by women. The number hasn't changed year on year, the firm said. Their products account for just US$90 billion of the collective US$698 billion managed by those in the sample.

"Women are underrepresented as portfolio managers across the global large-cap equity peer group and while some asset management firms have made progress in gender parity, others have a long way to go," Investment Metrics said.

"Our analysis shows there is a strong case to build female led teams: their recent performance in down markets has demonstrated their ability to navigate volatile capital markets. More women should be given more opportunities to lead portfolio management teams at asset management firms and more institutional investors should be directing assets towards women led portfolios."

The analysis included some of the world's largest firms, including many that operate in Australia, including abrdn, Acadian, AllianceBernstein, Baillie Gifford, Epoch, Franklin Templeton, Lazard, Magellan, Morgan Stanley, Nikko, Schroders, and T. Rowe Price.

Investment Metrics evaluated the gross-of-fee calendar year active returns against each portfolio's style benchmark from 2012 through 2021, as well as the year-to-date performance through September 2022. The MSCI All-Country World style indices were used to calculate the active returns.

Read more: Investment MetricsMSCI All-Country WorldAcadianAllianceBernsteinAriel InvestmentsBaillie GiffordClearbridge Global GrowthEpochFranklin TempletonLazardMagellanMorgan StanleyNikkoSchrodersT. Rowe PriceWalter Scott
Women-led global equities teams outperform in downturn

