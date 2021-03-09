NEWS
Superannuation
Women don't own fair share of super
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAR 2021   11:17AM

New research from Rainmaker Information has highlighted the stark gender gap in superannuation savings.

Despite making up half of the population, women only own roughly 40% of the funds under management in super - equating to approximately $1.2 trillion.

Rainmaker found that super's gender inequality is present at all stages of a woman's working life.

Women make up 50% of millennial super accounts, yet their account balances represent only 43% of the age groups respective funds under management. Women make up 53% of retirees yet own just 44% of retiree superannuation FUM.

"Women own four in every $10 of Australia's superannuation wealth," Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said.

"Some super funds, because of the industries and employers they serve, have high concentrations of women members, including health, education, retail, hospitality and the public sector."

For example, Rainmaker analysis of APRA data found that Rest is the most popular fund in the country for women - with over 1.1 million of its 1.8 million members being women. Out of those, 660,000 are under age 35.

It's a significant portion of young women, given that the fund with the next most women under 35 is Hostplus - which has just 370,000 members in this demographic.

Aware Super was found to have the greatest level of FUM for women, with over $74 billion. Aware Super is also the most popular fund among retired women.

Funds that have the highest level of women's representation among their members were GuildSuper, HESTA and Mercy Super with 85%, 79% and 77% respectively.

Australia's top six funds with the most women members are Rest, AustralianSuper, HESTA, Aware Super, Hostplus and Sunsuper.

Read more: AustraliaAware SuperRainmaker InformationHESTAHostplusAlex DunninAPRAAustralianSuperGuildSuperMercy SuperSunsuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Latest News
