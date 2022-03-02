Winner of Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award 2022 announced

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has congratulated the first winner of the Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award for 2022.

Melbourne-based senior advice compliance analyst Danica Lozada of Industry Fund Services has taken home the award.

The Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award recognises the highest performing student in the CFP Certification Unit (CFP C) for each semester, with demonstrable dedication to providing high-quality financial advice.

"The feeling of getting that CFP designation is so special because I had put so much work into the course, but to get the award was really the icing on the cake," Lozada said.

"I really appreciated the practical aspects of the CFP Certification Program because those real-life experiences are so helpful, whether you are providing advice or doing the work that I do now in reviewing advice."

Lozada added that she believes the certification gives her an edge in her career going forward.

"Completing full certification opens up a range of career opportunities including a possible return to providing client advice and removing financial stress from peoples' lives, which was a key motivation to become a financial planner," she said.

"Having lived in multiple countries, a certification that is recognised worldwide is really important to me. The CFP designation is also prestigious within the profession so achieving it sets me apart from others in my field."

FPA chief executive Sarah Abood congratulated Lozada on her award.

"I would like to congratulate Danica on her achievement and to formally recognise her ongoing commitment to Gwen Fletcher's legacy of advancing the financial planning profession through education and higher professional standards," she said.

"The FPA is pleased to hear positive feedback around the CFP Certification Program, particularly around the practical application. The program equips financial planners with the skills to deliver the highest quality of advice to Australian consumers."