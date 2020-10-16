Wingate adds to property platform

Wingate has bolstered its property team with the appointment of a new head of direct property, building on its property platform business.

Daniel Farley is set to take on the position of head of direct property, broadening the leadership of the Wingate Property business.

Farley has over 17 years' experience in commercial property acquisitions, asset and funds management, previously holding roles at Macquarie Group and NAB.

Prior to taking on the new role, Farley was most recently fund manager of EG's Australian Core Enhanced Fund.

While at Macquarie, Farley held a number of roles including transaction manager - property investment banking and asset manager - commercial office. At NAB, Farley worked as an economist - property markets.

Wingate Property director Mark Harrison said the appointment of will further strengthen Wingate's property team and facilitate the continued origination and acquisition of property investments for Wingate and its co-investment partners.

"We believe that the economic climate will continue to present attractive investment opportunities. The appointment of Mr Farley, and Wingate's commitment to further building its Direct Property team and capability, further evidences our commitment to this sector and to capturing the unique opportunities that will present themselves in the years ahead," Harrison said.

"Farley is a recognised industry leader with a wealth of experience in the market, and we are delighted to welcome him to Wingate."

Farley said he was excited to take on the new role and is pleased to be joining the Wingate team.

"The head of direct property role at Wingate brings the opportunity to build on and grow a business within an established and respected investment house," Farley said.

"Wingate's unique investment approach and strong people and culture focus was a natural fit for me and I'm excited to work with the existing property team to grow the platform."