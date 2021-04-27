Wingate adds head of real estate research

The Melbourne boutique has added a head of real estate research and market intelligence.

Andrew Perkins has 25 years' experience, and most recently worked in similar roles at Oliver Hume and Metricon Homes.

Wingate Property managing director Mark Harrison said Perkins' appointment help Wingate leverage research and market intelligence to identify and capture investment opportunities for Wingate and its co-investors.

"As the property market continues to adapt to the post-pandemic environment, we believe that the research and intelligence capabilities Mr Perkins brings will be a key differentiator in enabling Wingate to not only navigate the future and capitalise on emerging trends, but to effectively and proactively manage risk," Harrison said.

"Andrew's appointment will enable us to leverage data and insights from across the market for the benefit of our clients, co-investors and business partners, and we are delighted to welcome him to Wingate."

Wingate Property invests in senior and mezzanine debt, and preferred equity and equity investments. It has funded about $10 billion in property value and invested over $3 billion since 2008.

Its Wingate Property Opportunity Fund targets net overall return of 20% p.a.