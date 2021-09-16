NEWS
Financial Planning

William Buck merges with sixth firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 16 SEP 2021   12:21PM

A Melbourne-based advisory firm has merged with William Buck as the latter continues its aggressive expansion strategy.

BR Wellington is an accounting and business advisory firm and will rebrand as part of William Buck Australia and New Zealand. All BR Wellington employees will relocate to William Buck's Melbourne office.

William Buck director Neil Brennan said: "We feel that clients of both firms will now have access to an expanded team of advisers to realise their business and financial goals."

Merging with BR Wellington will strengthen William Buck's offering to Victorian clients that operate in property or are looking to tap into the sector, he said.

This is the sixth merger for William Buck since 2019.

"Like with each of our past mergers, this decision was designed to create an environment where we can improve on our delivery of superior client experiences. The addition of BR Wellington's expertise enables us to provide increased value and choice for our clients while building new long-term relationships based on trust," Brennan said.

BR Wellington managing director Joseph Chahin said joining forces with William Buck will give the firm's established client base immediate access to in-house, highly skilled and experienced professionals offering services including wealth advisory, corporate advisory, tax services, and audit and assurance.

The merger formalised on September 13, which saw Chahin become a director of William Buck, and associate directors Dempsey Smythe and Vanessa Morrison became principals.

William Buck has a wealth advisory unit, serving clients with an investible amount of $10 million and over. This year, two of its financial advisers Scott Girdlestone and Adrian Frinsdorf were named in the Barron's top 100 financial advisers list.

Read more: William BuckBR WellingtonAdrian FrinsdorfJoseph ChahinNeil BrennanScott GirdlestoneVanessa Morrison
VIEW COMMENTS

