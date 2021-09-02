NEWS
Superannuation

Why are YFYS test scores a secret?

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 2 SEP 2021   12:35PM

At the AIST's annual investment conference, APRA general manager superannuation Katrina Ellis was asked if the regulator is keen on transparency, why it didn't publish the quantum by which MySuper products passed or failed the inaugural YFYS test.

The test results released on Tuesday showed 13 funds failed, meaning they fell at least 50bps behind the combined investment (net of fees) and administration fee benchmarks. However, the measure of their underperformance beyond the 50bps was not disclosed. Neither was the number of funds that may have passed by only a few basis points.

Answering the question, Ellis said APRA met its obligations in disclosing the results as it did, and is open to how it does things differently next year.

"So, we fulfilled our obligations under the legislation, which was that we publish who passes and who fails, and also the ATO's YourSuper comparison tool is really the tool for people to turn to, to look at the performance and [for] comparing products," she said in response to the question.

"The actual results of the test, we didn't want to make it confusing for consumers. So, we published what the pass/fail was. We thought that was the most straightforward thing."

She said APRA was open to exploring changes next year but added the number of funds it will look at next year is much higher, as trustee-directed products face their first test alongside the second round for MySuper products.

"This was the first time we've done it, we are open to learn and open to improve. Next year we're going to have to do it not for 80 MySuper products but for maybe 1000 choice products so you know we are interested in how we're going to run this again next year and what we could do differently," she said.

Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA), which has defended the long-term performance of some failing funds, has also questioned why APRA did not provide the transparency necessary to determine why, or by what amount, a product failed.

"This lack of transparency is very worrying - stamping a product with a fail, without any context, is the fastest way to spark fear and confusion among members," ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said in post-result comments.

Meanwhile, Super Consumers Australia director Xavier O'Halloran said it did not matter if consumers knew by how much their funds passed or failed.

"I think the most important thing from APRA's test for consumers is whether their fund failed or not," O'Halloran told Financial Standard.

"I think it'd be pretty safe to say that they've all failed by quite a lot. In order [to fail] for this test, you have to fail eventually by at least 50 basis points.

"I don't think there would be too many people that are worried about, you know, a few basis points here or there. What this test tells you really clearly and simply is [they] failed and failed by a significant margin."

