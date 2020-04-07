NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Wholesale property fund revises down valuations
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 7 APR 2020   12:37PM

This morning, GPT Group told investors in two wholesale funds of downward revisions to the book value, citing combination of drop of rental income and retail valuations post COVID-19.

The GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund recorded an 11% decline in its book value from a negative revaluation of about $511 million.

"The reduction in retail valuations takes into account the independent valuers' assessment of the effects of COVID-19 and is largely the result of a softening in the assumptions for market rental growth, restricted trading conditions and vacancy downtime," GPT said in ASX filings.

Another fund, GPT Wholesale Office Fund saw a negative revaluation of $183 million, pushing down the book value by 2%, with the manager citing lower near term rental growth assumptions as the reason.

All properties in the two funds were revalued as at March 31, by an independent valuer. GPT is aiming to revalue all of the group's properties by June 30.

"The asset revaluations recorded by GWOF and GWSCF reflect the independent valuers' assessment of the effects of that COVID-19 and the measures being implemented by federal and state governments are having on economic activity," GPT chief executive officer Bob Johnston said.

The revisions in managed funds across real assets come after superannuation funds like AustralianSuper and Hostplus have adjusted their valuations for such assets post COVID-19.

Last week, the government asked superannuation funds to submit their approach to the revaluation of unlisted assets, and loss of rental income from SME tenants owing to COVID-19 by April 29.

Read more: GPT GroupAustralianSuperBob Johnston
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Volatility hits super funds
Hume calls for diversity in super fund mergers
Super should shape up on unlisted valuations: WTW
Your super is safe with us: Silk
Asset devaluation continues
Super funds revalue unlisted assets
Latest data reveals super admin problem
SG amnesty bill finally passes
AustralianSuper SG modelling paints dismal picture
Frontier Advisors welcomes AustralianSuper director
Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PhpNV8LH