Wholesale property fund revises down valuations

This morning, GPT Group told investors in two wholesale funds of downward revisions to the book value, citing combination of drop of rental income and retail valuations post COVID-19.

The GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund recorded an 11% decline in its book value from a negative revaluation of about $511 million.

"The reduction in retail valuations takes into account the independent valuers' assessment of the effects of COVID-19 and is largely the result of a softening in the assumptions for market rental growth, restricted trading conditions and vacancy downtime," GPT said in ASX filings.

Another fund, GPT Wholesale Office Fund saw a negative revaluation of $183 million, pushing down the book value by 2%, with the manager citing lower near term rental growth assumptions as the reason.

All properties in the two funds were revalued as at March 31, by an independent valuer. GPT is aiming to revalue all of the group's properties by June 30.

"The asset revaluations recorded by GWOF and GWSCF reflect the independent valuers' assessment of the effects of that COVID-19 and the measures being implemented by federal and state governments are having on economic activity," GPT chief executive officer Bob Johnston said.

The revisions in managed funds across real assets come after superannuation funds like AustralianSuper and Hostplus have adjusted their valuations for such assets post COVID-19.

Last week, the government asked superannuation funds to submit their approach to the revaluation of unlisted assets, and loss of rental income from SME tenants owing to COVID-19 by April 29.