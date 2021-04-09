NEWS
Investment
Wholesale funds recover losses
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 9 APR 2021   12:24PM

Wholesale funds finished 2020 with funds under management (FUM) down just 0.1%, recovering almost all the losses experienced as a result of COVID-19, new research from Plan For Life shows.

The research revealed wholesale funds grew 5.4% in the December quarter to finish 2020 at $1.2 trillion.

Pendal and Challenger led the FUM growth with 39.5% and 20.5% respectively. On the other end of the spectrum NAB/MLC recorded a 15.6% loss and Vanguard fell 9.4%.

State Street Global Advisors recorded 4.9% FUM growth followed by Victoria Funds Management (2.4%) and First Sentier Investors recording a slight decrease (2.8%).

"While initially in 2020 stock markets worldwide experienced significant COVID-19 triggered corrections they subsequently recovered and have continued to climb higher into the first quarter of 2021," Plan For Life analysis said.

"However, despite the start of vaccination programs, unprecedented government stimulus and money printing, uncertainty and the potential for market volatility remain as hopes for recoveries in the underlying real economies remain largely unrealised."

The results were similar for gross wholesale inflows which were down 1.1% on 2019 at $278.9 billion.

Plan For Life noted the variation in inflow growth with QIC, BlackRock, Challenger, AMP, Macquarie, IOOF and DFA recorded triple and double digit percentage increases but were offset by large falls recorded by State Street and Vanguard.

In similar research, Rainmaker Information's Wholesale Managed Funds Performance Report found the balanced funds with top five strategies were Macquarie Balanced Growth fund returning 8.2% over three years.

This was followed by Ausbil Balanced Fund (7.6%), IOOF Multimix Balanced Growth Trust (7.5%), Fiducian Balanced Fund (7.5%) and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund (7.3%).

