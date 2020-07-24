What to expect from the Retirement Income Review

With the much-awaited final report expected to be handed down today, all eyes are on its findings. Here's what Rice Warner and Grattan Institute are expecting from it.

A draft of the report was not circulated for stakeholder comment and the review has relied on modelling using data not available to the public or external experts, according to Industry Super Australia.

"In the interests of transparency, it is critical this report is immediately released to the public so its findings can be tested and verified," ISA said.

Rice Warner, which says the report will be over 600 pages, thinks it will comment on the adequacy of the current rate of superannuation contributions, home ownership via superannuation, age pension eligibility criteria, allocation to longevity products, spending patterns and the vehicles for superannuation.

"We expect it will highlight areas of strengths and weaknesses. There will be much to ponder and no doubt more legislation to follow," Rice Warner said in a note today.

"Let us hope that politicians and the industry focus on the critical matters that will make our world-leading system even stronger."

On early release of super and super guarantee, it noted: "When we add in Early Release Schemes [extended yesterday, at a budget cost of further $2.2 billion], it does suggest the current legislated rate of 12% will be needed."

The consulting house also thinks the review will comment on the different ways in which superannuation money is managed.

"There is an argument that the current structure is restrictive, but the growth of SMSFs provides a valid outlet for those who want to manage their own money more closely. We expect the Review will comment on this critical component of our system," it said.

Recent debate on the subject includes floating the idea of restricting the number of superannuation funds to just 10 ("best in show", productivity commission), Future Fund managing default retirement savings, separating superannuation from workplace agreements and the place of self-managed superannuation funds.

"The PC's proposed "best in show" was flawed and is unlikely to be introduced. Instead, market forces will reduce the number of funds and they will all be bigger and much stronger than the funds existing today," Rice Warner said.

Grattan bets on super tax, SG rate

For Grattan Institute, the focus will be on superannuation tax breaks and SG contributions.

Grattan Institute household finances program director Brendan Coates thinks differently on SG, not wanting an increase, telling Financial Standard: "I'd be surprised if the review's findings point in a different direction."

"If the review finds, as I expect it will, that most Australians can look forward to adequate retirement income then the case of increasing SG certainly disappears...That's certainly the finding of our work and that remains true if you include that returns are lower."

Coates is also betting on a deep dive into taxation on superannuation.

"An area we think the review will certainly look at is, superannuation tax breaks. We saw in the consultation paper, tax breaks are skewed towards high income earners which is arguably [at odds with] the purposes of super, particularly in a post-COVID work, with government accumulating substantial deficits," Coates said.

"It is hard to see how super tax breaks that are inconsistent with the purpose of super could survive. You could use that money for budget repair and personal income tax cuts."

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced a review into Australia's retirement income system in September 2019 which was initially due to hand down its report by July 24.

Its panel is chaired by Treasury veteran Mike Callaghan and includes two other panelists in former Future Fund board member and banker Carolyn Kay and former chair of SMSF Association Deborah Ralston.

The review was not to make any recommendations (akin to the Royal Commission or Productivity Commission's final reports) but was tasked with setting the facts on four areas: how the retirement income system supports retirees, the role of each pillar in retirement, distributional impacts across the population and over time, and the impact of current policy settings on public finances.