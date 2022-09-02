Newspaper icon
Investment
What's the deal with managed funds?

BY STAFF WRITER  |  FRIDAY, 2 SEP 2022   12:50PM

Managed funds in Australia are underperforming, with the industry average delivering only 5.5% per annum to investors since 2018, according to an investmymoney.com.au report.

There is an estimated 3065 managed funds in Australia, of which over 1500 delivered less than 5.5% per annum to investors, before fees, the report found.

Comparatively, investmymoney.com.au director Maree Lallensack notes that the average return of top super funds is around 6% a year over the same period.

"Actively traded managed funds, considering the fees and risks investors are accepting, should be delivering well more than a growth portfolio superannuation fund, which is promoted as having lower fees and less risk comparably, otherwise what investors are paying for?" Lallensack questioned.

Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has released research on the assets and liabilities of financial institutions that pool funds for investment, encompassing managed funds and super funds.

ABS research showed the total managed funds industry fell $180.2 billion (-4%) to $4296.3 billion in funds under management, during the June quarter.

The consolidated assets of managed funds institutions fell by $127 billion (-3.5%) to $3457.3 billion. Cross invested assets fell by $48.4 billion (-8.7%) to $505.7 billion and unconsolidated assets fell by $175.4 billion (-4.2%) to $3963.1 billion.

Specific to super, the total unconsolidated assets of superannuation funds fell from $154 billion (-4.4%) to $3322.8 billion during the June quarter.

Units in trusts fell by $83.5 billion (-60.6%), shares fell by $73.9 billion (-11.9%), assets overseas fell $28.6 billion (-4.2%). But deposits rose by $24.2 billion (10.1%), as did other financial assets which grew by $9.6 billion (3.9%).

Read more: Managed fundAustraliaABSAustralian Bureau of StatisticsMaree Lallensack
