NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Westpac sells Pacific to PNG bank
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 7 DEC 2020   12:07PM

Westpac has announced the sale of Westpac Fiji and the majority stake of its operations in Papua New Guinea to Kina Securities.

Kina Securities will pay $420 million for Westpac Fiji and 89.91% of Westpac PNG Limited which combined have net assets of $480 million, net loans of $1.57 billion and deposits of $2.34 billion.

The transaction is made up of $315 million payable at completion while $60 million will be paid six-monthly over 18 months for Westpac PNG.

The price includes $45 million of earn-out payments which occur annually over two years following completion and based on the performance of Westpac Fiji.

Westpac Group chief executive, specialist businesses & group strategy Jason Yetton said the sale is a result of the bank's decision to focus on its businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

"Choosing the right purchaser for our businesses is important to us, our people and the communities we serve," he said.

"Kina is a strong brand in the region and is well positioned with deep local knowledge to continue to help our consumer and business customers succeed."

The sale is expected to be completed by the second half of FY2021 and Westpac expects an accounting loss of $230 million including a foreign currency translation reserve but will add three basis points to its common equity tier one ratio.

It comes as Westpac announced last year that it was reviewing its business units and appointed Yetton to lead the task.

Read more: Westpac FijiKina SecuritiesJason YettonWestpac GroupWestpac PNG Limited
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac profits down on AUSTRAC fine
ING announces head of wealth, chief executive
BT cuts Wealth Connect
Group risk inflows fall 15%
Westpac hires consumer chief executive
Westpac offloads vendor finance business
BT un-aligns group insurance, awards mandate
Westpac hunts new insto bank chief
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
ASIC launches investigation into Westpac
Editor's Choice
NAB wins custody mandate
KANIKA SOOD
NAB Asset Servicing has been appointed the custodian for a banking group.
AllianceBernstein Australia eyes ETFs
KANIKA SOOD
The US manager is readying its well-performing $1.2 billion AB Managed Volatility Equities fund for an active ETF debut early next year.
CBA private office head joins Mutual Trust
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The former head of the now defunct Commonwealth Private Office (CPO) has been appointed as head of Sydney at multi-family office firm Mutual Trust.
S&P DJI ventures into crypto indices
KARREN VERGARA
S&P Dow Jones Indices is launching blockchain and cryptocurrency index capabilities in collaboration with Lukka.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something v392hzYh