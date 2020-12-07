Westpac sells Pacific to PNG bank

Westpac has announced the sale of Westpac Fiji and the majority stake of its operations in Papua New Guinea to Kina Securities.

Kina Securities will pay $420 million for Westpac Fiji and 89.91% of Westpac PNG Limited which combined have net assets of $480 million, net loans of $1.57 billion and deposits of $2.34 billion.

The transaction is made up of $315 million payable at completion while $60 million will be paid six-monthly over 18 months for Westpac PNG.

The price includes $45 million of earn-out payments which occur annually over two years following completion and based on the performance of Westpac Fiji.

Westpac Group chief executive, specialist businesses & group strategy Jason Yetton said the sale is a result of the bank's decision to focus on its businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

"Choosing the right purchaser for our businesses is important to us, our people and the communities we serve," he said.

"Kina is a strong brand in the region and is well positioned with deep local knowledge to continue to help our consumer and business customers succeed."

The sale is expected to be completed by the second half of FY2021 and Westpac expects an accounting loss of $230 million including a foreign currency translation reserve but will add three basis points to its common equity tier one ratio.

It comes as Westpac announced last year that it was reviewing its business units and appointed Yetton to lead the task.