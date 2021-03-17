NEWS
Executive Appointments
Westpac merges consumer, business divisions
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 MAR 2021   12:33PM

Westpac has announced it will combine the leadership of its consumer and business divisions to form a new consumer and business banking division, with one executive exiting the business.

Westpac said the new division will be led by the current chief executive of the consumer business, Chris de Bruin.

Current chief executive of business Guil Lima will leave Westpac effective 22 March 2021 when the changes come into effect. Lima had been in the role for 15 months.

"Mr de Bruin has significant experience running both consumer and business banking functions at a large multinational bank, as well as a strong background in fintech and digital banking, which will be particularly valuable as we better support customers' needs," King said.

Westpac formed the business division in June 2019, after announcing it would restructure its business in March of that same year.

Westpac had said it would realign its wealth strategy and BT Financial Group will cease as a standalone division.

Its insurance divisions moved into business and consumer; private wealth, platforms and investments and superannuation moved into an expanded business arm.

Westpac chief executive Peter King said the move will serve to simplify the business model and consolidate divisional management.

"Our new lines of business operating model has given us a solid foundation for this change, with greater clarity on accountability and a common management approach across each of the six business lines," King said.

"The combined division will drive simplification of banking and help to reduce cost, including by consolidating support functions."

King added that the change will enable a more efficient use of common assets and provide the ability to better capitalise on work already underway to improve capabilities, particularly in service, digital and data.

