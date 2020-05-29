Westpac hunts new insto bank chief

The chief executive of Westpac's institutional bank has retired.

Lyn Cobley has been head of the institutional bank for the past five years.

Her retirement comes just a week after two other senior Westpac executives departed.

Westpac chief executive of consumer David Lindberg and the bank's chief information officer Craig Bright said they would be leaving the big bank for new roles overseas.

Westpac chief executive Peter King thanked Cobley for her contribution.

"Lyn navigated institutional banking during a period of intense global competitive pressures and structural changes across these markets following the global financial crisis," King said.

"Under Lyn's leadership the Westpac Institutional Bank team has worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the bank's government, corporate and institutional customers, most particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Cobley said that after a 20-year career she thought now was the time to retire.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed a long and varied banking career. However, having held executive positions through a number of significant events, including the GFC and this year the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now time to step back and develop a portfolio career, including board positions," she said.

Westpac Group treasurer Curt Zuber will act as chief executive of the institutional bank. Zuber was appointed Westpac's treasurer in 2004.

Westpac said an international search would be undertaken for a permanent replacement.

Joanne Dawson, chief financial officer at Westpac Institutional Bank & Treasury, will act as Group treasurer during this period.

Dawson joined Westpac Treasury in 2003 and was appointed deputy treasurer in 2008 where her responsibilities included global funding, group liquidity and balance sheet management.