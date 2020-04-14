Westpac AUSTRAC bill continues to grow

Westpac today announced expected increased costs associated with AUSTRAC proceedings of $1.03 billion.

On top of that, the bank has increased provisions for customer refunds, repayments and litigation by $260 million.

It's also had to write down the value of several assets amounting to about $70 million and has seen costs change in the provision of group life insurance to the tune of $70 million.

Westpac chief executive Peter King maintained the bank is well positioned to respond to the volatile environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Westpac's next results are expected to include an impairment charge in anticipation of credit losses that it expects to incur from the COVID-19 outbreak.

King said Westpac is committed to mending the processes that allowed the alleged criminal money laundering at the heart of AUSTRAC proceedings to take place.

"In addition to closing relevant products and recruiting an additional 200 people in financial crime and compliance, I am putting in place a clearer accountability regime that will speed up decision making, improve implementation and more clearly define responsibility and its associated risk management," King said.

All these factors mean that Westpac expects to report lower cash earnings in the first half of 2020.

In an announcement to the ASX the bank said the lower earnings will be taken into account when considering dividends.

A decision on dividends will be made by the Westpac board and likely announced with the first half results on 4 May 2020.

Due to COVID-19, Westpac will conduct its first half results presentation online and by teleconference rather than in person.