Warakirri brings US manager to Australia

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 AUG 2025   12:34PM

Warakirri Asset Management is partnering with a San Diego-based manager to launch a global small companies fund to wholesale and retail investors.

Warakirri will distribute the ClariVest Global Small Companies Fund on behalf of ClariVest Asset Management. It will also provide operations and marketing support.

With over $9 billion in assets under management, ClariVest is focused on "identifying 'underappreciated growth' - where behavioural biases have created a gap between investor sentiment and improving fundamentals."

The fund invests in between 80 and 160 global small cap companies. Since its April 2020 inception it has outperformed the MSCI World Small Index by 5.9%.

"We are excited to announce this partnership which delivers a valuable new offering for our clients with easy access to an asset class with higher growth potential," Warakirri managing director Jim McKay said.

"ClariVest's unique approach to investing has resulted in a portfolio that is diversified by country and sector, and has consistently delivered excess returns across market cycles, making this strategy a compelling addition to client portfolios."

ClariVest founder and chief investment officer David Vaughn said he is looking forward to working with Warakirri.

"We believe there is a real opportunity for global small caps to offer meaningful upside given current valuations, and this is an exciting time to bring our strategy to a broader set of investors across Australia," Vaughn said.

"Humans are wired to react inefficiently to change, and we believe we can consistently capitalise on this behavioral pattern in small cap equities across the globe."

