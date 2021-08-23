Walsh Capital signs four fund managers

Former Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh, who started her own fund marketing business last month, has signed four new clients.

Walsh Capital will raise funds and manage investor engagement for five new funds: Contact Asset Management's Australian Equities Ex-50 Fund, Sandon Capital's Activist Fund, RC Global's Infra-Energy Fund and Sustainable Energy Portfolio, and a soon-to-launched private equity manager.

All four managers have come on board for three years each.

Walsh set up her firm in July, after leaving the Future Generation LICs in April. She spent six years as the chief executive of both Future Generation Investment Company (FGX) and Future Generation Global Investment Company (FGG)

"What I've been trying to find is clients who are new and emerging boutique investment managers with differentiated product which appeals to sophisticated investors including family offices. They are investment managers with a strong reputation and track record, have worked at a big shop but then have decided to start on their own in recent years," Walsh said.

"Typically they have got an unlisted fund and they might have raised money to start with from family, friends and other close contacts, but they need help to scale their fund and are not natural at marketing themselves to sophisticated investors."

At Walsh Capital, her focus is solely on sophisticated investors. She doesn't want to build an institutional investor base, or a multi-boutique business.

"No, I am aiming to be much more bespoke, raising money from sophisticated investors for only four or five clients at a time...I don't want to be approaching a potential investor with a long list [of] funds, but four or five only, with differentiated asset classes."