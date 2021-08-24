VGI Partners posts $43m in June half profits

The $3.2 billion Sydney boutique posted statutory net profit after tax of $43 million for the six months ending June.

VGI Partners' normalised NPAT was $42.9 million for the June half and deducts unrealised fair value gains on investments and adds back contra-revenue relating to amortisation of VG8 and VG1's costs of listing on the ASX, the firm said.

Net management fees were $22.2 million and performance fees were $50.4 million for the six months ending June.

"VGI's first half results reflect the firm's very strong global investment capability. In a market environment that has been significantly distorted by the global response to COVID, VGI Partners has continued to deliver strong performance across both its global and Asian strategies, while maintaining a focus on disciplined risk management," said VGI Partners chief executive Jonathan Howie. who joined the firm in April from BlackRock's iShares business.

The firm said during the half it also invested in its client-facing platform, and implemented a new accounting system, a new exception management system, a new cash management system from Hazeltree, and a new trading cycle software Enfusion.

It is migrating to cloud-based systems across the firm and making cyber security enhancements.

Earlier this year, VGI's global investment LIC was targeted by investors David Kingston and Malcolm McComas, who questioned its discount and fee structure.

VGI Partners listed on the ASX in 2019. It's June 2020 half statutory net profit after tax was $3.6 million (down 59% from June 2019 half).