VG1 replaces investment manager, books massive loss

VG1 Partners Global Investments (VG1) appointed a new investment manager after booking an operating loss of $17.6 million and delivering net portfolio returns of -3% for the last financial year.

Regal Partners appointed Paul Moore to be the investment manager of VG1, replacing Philip King as of September 1.

VG1 portfolio managers Marco Anselmi and Henry Hill will continue in their existing roles as portfolio managers. The investment guidelines for VG1 will remain unchanged.

VG1 chair David Jones said: "Paul Moore has established an impressive long-term track record in investing in global equities, dating back to his establishment of the PM Capital business in 1998 and his earlier career success at Bankers Trust."

Moore joined Regal Partners as chief investment officer for global equities in 2023 following the acquisition of the PM Capital business.

King, who is the chief investment officer of the long-short equities strategy, will focus on Regal's existing domestic and Asia-focused long-short equity strategies.

"The board thanks Phil for his management and oversight of the VG1 portfolio since June 2023," Jones said.

VG1's FY25 performance was marred by biotech company Opthea, which was written down to zero after unsuccessful phase three clinical trials.

"This was a disappointing outcome for VG1 investors and offset some of the positive contributions from sectors such as financials and communication services," Jones said.

In FY24, it made $135.3 million in revenues, which drastically slid 95% to $7 million at the end of the June 2025 reporting period. VG1 made $64.1 million in profits in FY24, which was down 127% year on year.

VGI is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio, comprising long and short positions in global listed securities.

Some key contributors to performance were investments in Rightmove, Entain and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). It has now exited positions in Rightmove and LSEG.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Vault Minerals, Entain, GQG Partners and Lloyds Banking Group were its top five largest long position holdings.

"The [NTA] discount of 13% at 30 June 2025 is still materially better than the discount of more than 20% which existed in mid-2022 when VGI Partners (VG1's investment manager) merged with Regal Funds Management," Jones said.

"Furthermore, the total shareholder return over the three years since that merger is +45.3% pre-franking, or +55.8% inclusive of franking. As we have stated previously, we believe VG1's shareholders have benefited from this merger across all areas of the group, including changes to the investment team as well as improved distribution/marketing, risk management and technology."

VGI had $497 million in assets at the end of July.