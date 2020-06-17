NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JUN 2020   12:33PM

Global funds management giant Vanguard is continuing its push into Australia's superannuation sector, hiring a former industry fund chief executive to oversee the growth of its super offering.

Vanguard has appointed former AustSafe Super chief executive Craig Stevens as head of strategic growth, reporting in to the firm's head of superannuation, Michael Lovett.

Stevens officially began his tenure with the firm last week.

He led AustSafe, which was the industry super fund for regional and rural Australia, for more than 12 years, including during its merger with Sunsuper.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

He stayed on for about 10 months as head of strategy and corporate development, before a short stint as a senior consultant at Pinnacle Investment Management.

His appointment is the latest in a string of additions to the global investment manager's local team, after it set its sights on a superannuation offering late last year.

In April the firm created a new head of operations role, filling it with former CareSuper executive Rachel Reynolds.

Former Colonial First State and Mercer leader Garry Caldow joined the firm's super efforts in January as its insurance product lead, just two months after Lovett was appointed to lead the super project.

At the time, the firm's local managing director Frank Kolimago said Lovett's experience - which includes running Vanguard's US financial adviser services team - put him in a strong position to lead its superannuation undertaking.

Read more: VanguardMichael LovettAustSafe SuperCraig StevensColonial First StateMercerSunsuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Year-long delay for super merger
Schroders nabs Mercer product boss
Fed buys up BlackRock ETFs
ERS withdrawals surpass $10bn
ERS payments reach $15bn
2020 MAX Award winners named
Best equities funds to May end
Research firm bolsters executive leadership
Global ETF leaders push for reform
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
Editor's Choice
Public super fund rejigs offering
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
The superannuation fund for Australian Defence Force employees will now allow departing staff to stay with the fund and consequently, has added an insurance offering.
Which is the most important letter in ESG?
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
New research from MSCI aims to explore the correlation between environmental, social and governance factors and performance by breaking down a company's ESG score by the letter.
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:33PM
Global funds management giant Vanguard is continuing its push into Australia's superannuation sector, hiring a former industry fund chief executive to oversee the growth of its super offering.
Financial services demands more mental health support
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:28PM
COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the demand for access to mental health and wellbeing training for the employees of financial services firms, according to SuperFriend.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 5t8axmjG