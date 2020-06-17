Vanguard taps former industry fund boss

Global funds management giant Vanguard is continuing its push into Australia's superannuation sector, hiring a former industry fund chief executive to oversee the growth of its super offering.

Vanguard has appointed former AustSafe Super chief executive Craig Stevens as head of strategic growth, reporting in to the firm's head of superannuation, Michael Lovett.

Stevens officially began his tenure with the firm last week.

He led AustSafe, which was the industry super fund for regional and rural Australia, for more than 12 years, including during its merger with Sunsuper.

He stayed on for about 10 months as head of strategy and corporate development, before a short stint as a senior consultant at Pinnacle Investment Management.

His appointment is the latest in a string of additions to the global investment manager's local team, after it set its sights on a superannuation offering late last year.

In April the firm created a new head of operations role, filling it with former CareSuper executive Rachel Reynolds.

Former Colonial First State and Mercer leader Garry Caldow joined the firm's super efforts in January as its insurance product lead, just two months after Lovett was appointed to lead the super project.

At the time, the firm's local managing director Frank Kolimago said Lovett's experience - which includes running Vanguard's US financial adviser services team - put him in a strong position to lead its superannuation undertaking.