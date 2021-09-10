NEWS
Executive Appointments

Vanguard Australia appoints new managing director

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 10 SEP 2021   12:35PM

Vanguard Australia has named a new managing director as Frank Kolimago heads overseas for a global role.

Daniel Shrimski will leave his current role of chief financial officer for Vanguard's international business, to be the managing director for Australia.

Kolimago will move to Vanguard's US headquarters in Malvern (outside Philadelphia) as he takes the role of Vanguard's global head of talent management.

The firm said the transition will take place over the coming weeks.

Shrimski joined Vanguard's Australian business in 2011 as the chief financial officer. In 2017, he moved to the US as the divisional chief financial officer of the US retail investor group at Vanguard, which looks after over US$2 trillion in funds under management has over seven million investors.

As the international business chief financial officer, Shrimski is currently a member of the international leadership team.

Prior to joining Vanguard, he was a finance director within GE Capital Australia's consumer finance division. In all, he spent 11 years at GE across different geographies.

Vanguard also confirmed its superannuation product will launch in early 2022.

"It is an exciting time to be re-joining the Australian business," Shrimski said.

"Since I left Australia in 2017 the business has evolved significantly and with a stronger focus on working directly with investors and the advisers that serve them. The launch of Vanguard super next year will be an exciting step forward on that journey to help Australian investors achieve their financial goals."

