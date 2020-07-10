US surpasses Asia Pacific for HNWI growth

For the first time in eight years, more high net worth individuals (HNWI) emerged in North America than in the Asia Pacific region.

This is according to the World Wealth Report 2020, produced by Capgemini.

HNWI wealth and population grew by almost 9% globally in 2019 despite a global economic slowdown, international trade wars and geopolitical tensions.

North America and Europe took the lead with around 11% and 9% growth respectively, surpassing Asia Pacific with 8% for the first time since 2012.

Breaking down the HNWI population by net wealth, it was actually those at the very top - with more than US$30 million in investable assets - who continued to thrive. The ultra-HNWI segment increased most in terms of population, by 9.1% and their wealth grew by 8.2%.

There are approximately 183,000 ultra-HNWI in the world. There are 1.75 million mid-tier millionaires with between US$5 million and US$30 million in investable assets in the world and 17.6 million "millionaires next door" with between US$1 million and US$5 million in investable assets. While the ultra-HNWIs are a tiny population, they account for a third of the total wealth of all HNWIs.

However, even the exceptionally wealthy did not manage to avoid the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Federation of Exchanges estimates that COVID-19 erased more than $18 trillion from markets in February and March 2020 before a slight recovery. Capgemini projected a decline of between 6% and 8% in global wealth until the end of April 2020.

Capgemini believes this volatility means HNWI clients will need new solutions from financial advisers and product providers.

"In the face of today's extraordinary uncertainty, wealth managers and firms are finding themselves in uncharted waters," Capgemini chief executive Anirban Bose said.

"This unpredictable period may also present opportunities for firms to reassess and reinvent their business and operating models to be more agile and resilient. Analytics and automation as well as emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, can enable firms to enhance revenues through better client experiences while reducing costs by streamlining processes."