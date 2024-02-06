Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Unlicensed crypto investor faces jail time

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 6 FEB 2024   12:39PM

A Queensland man has been charged with nine offences and is facing imprisonment for running a financial services business without a licence.

The charges were filed after an investigation by ASIC, which discovered that Aryn Hala had made promises to customers of annual returns of at least 10-20% on investments that included crypto assets through his company, A One Multi Services.

The corporate regulator alleges that Hala encouraged consumers to establish a self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), and to roll over their existing superannuation into the SMSF and invest it with his company.

In October 2021, ASIC secured court orders against Hala prohibiting him from disposing of, dealing with, or reducing certain assets. Additionally, ASIC obtained court orders against A One Multi Services.

Unfortunately, court-appointed receivers have been unable to retrieve a significant portion of the assets that were provided to A One Multi Services by multiple investors, specifically those that were transferred to crypto-assets.

ASIC issued an official warning urging Australians to consider the risks of cryptocurrency investments.

"Financial advice must only be provided by qualified and licensed financial advisers or financial counsellors, not by individuals or corporations who neither hold an AFS licence, nor are authorised representatives of an AFS licensee," it said.

"Crypto assets are highly speculative investments... ASIC urges Australians to invest with caution."

Hala was released on bail yesterday, and the matter has been adjourned for further mention on April 15.

The maximum penalty for each of Hala's nine offences is five years' imprisonment.

Read more: ASICA One Multi ServicesAryn Hala
VIEW COMMENTS

