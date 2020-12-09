NEWS
Investment
University debt weighs on personal investing
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 DEC 2020   12:01PM

A quarter of the participants in a new survey said their HECS-HELP debt was standing in their way to start investing outside of superannuation.

Futurity Investment Group surveyed 1000 Australians who went to university and found university debt impacted many facets of life including buying a house, changing careers and starting a business.

About 24% said their university debt had a "moderate to very large" impact on their ability to start personal investing outside of superannuation.

On home ownership, 50% said HECS-HEP debt impacted their ability to buy a house, with 18% labelling it as a "very large impact".

About 41% said university debt has had some impact on their ability to buy a car. A quarter said the debt has a moderate to very large impact on their ability to pursue a different career.

"The average time to repay HECS-HELP debt is now approaching 10 years and it's trending up," Futurity chief executive Ross Higgins said.

"The majority of people who attend university (56%) are positive or neutral about the value of their university education despite, their HECS-HELP debt and the financial and social impacts.

"However, with the cost of a university education exceeding $50,000 in many instances, it's essential people considering a tertiary education understand debt acquired at university can carry financial and social burdens later in life."

Ross added it was crucial that Australians understand the value of having dedicated savings for university education to avoid large HECS-HELP debts that impact their financial wellbeing and their ability to meet their goals later in life.

Read more: Futurity Investment GroupRoss Higgins
