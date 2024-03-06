Newspaper icon
Superannuation

UniSuper, ISPT acquire commercial property at Western Sydney Airport

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAR 2024   12:40PM

UniSuper and ISPT have jointly acquired a 280-hectare greenfield logistics development site, Burra Park, situated near the entrance of the new Western Sydney International Airport.

The industry fund and property fund manager plan to develop Burra Park in phases, aiming to create a leading manufacturing, warehouse, and logistics hub exceeding 400,000 square meters of floor area over the next seven years, with an anticipated final valuation exceeding $3.9 billion.

Ultimately, the estate could extend to over 800,000 square meters of floor area, subject to demand influenced by population growth, e-commerce expansion, and the development of the airport precinct.

Richmond Bridge, a real estate investment management firm, facilitated the acquisition on behalf of UniSuper and ISPT. While Richmond Bridge will oversee UniSuper's stake in the project, ISPT will manage its own investment directly.

On the new deal, UniSuper senior manager, property, Nick Stephens said this is a super prime institutional grade industrial property asset in Sydney's tightly held western industrial precinct, adding to UniSuper's $8 billion unlisted property portfolio.

"It's distinguished not only by its scale but by its strategic positioning within the Northern Gateway precinct of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis. Once developed, the property will be well positioned to leverage its prime location and maximise value for UniSuper members," he said.

Meanwhile, ISPT chief investment and development officer Will Walker said that Burra Park represents the single largest landholding within the NSW government's ambitious Western Sydney Aerotropolis precinct and, given its strategically significant location, will be sought-after by organisations looking to invest and operate in this region that is set for major economic growth.

Read more: UniSuperISPTWestern SydneyBurra ParkWestern Sydney International AirportRichmond BridgeNick StephensNorthern GatewayWill Walker
