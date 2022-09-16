UniSuper caps future investment in fossil fuels

The board of UniSuper has imposed a cap on fossil fuel exposure of 7% and has divested from companies that generate more than 10% of revenue from the extraction and production of thermal coal.

UniSuper has issued its fifth annual climate risk report, detailing the $108 billion super fund's progress towards its net zero 2050 target and activities around climate risk management.

"Decarbonisation will be a pervasive theme for at least the next decade," chief investment officer John Pearce said in the report.

"It is both essential and inevitable. This will involve a much greater share of renewables as a baseload energy source and a phasing out of fossil fuels."

In September 2020, UniSuper committed to a net zero portfolio by 2050 and a 45% reduction by 2030 through a combination of company engagement, advocacy and investing in companies that are "instrumental in achieving a net zero future."

As of 30 June 2022, 2.8% of the fund's investments were in fossil fuels, up from 2.55% in 2021. UniSuper said the value of the investments increased due to changes in share prices as opposed to increased allocations.

UniSuper also disclosed that in the last year, 44 of the largest 50 Australian investments set Paris-aligned net zero 2050 targets as well, an increase from 40 in the previous year.

The fund also achieved in the first half of 2022 net zero emissions for the fund's wholly owned direct property portfolio, ahead of a previous target of 2025.

Further, the fund has ascertained that the carbon intensity of all pre-mixed options, including defined benefit, is below the reference benchmarks of the ASX300 and MSCI world.

The fund has developed a shadow carbon price for the top 50 companies or unlisted assets where the fund feels carbon pricing could be a significant risk.

"Our expectations of our 50 largest Australian investments include a proactive approach to reducing emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, an understanding of the climate risks embedded in their assets and businesses, and transparent disclosure explaining their activities and actions to manage climate risks and opportunities," UniSuper said.

Of those 50 companies, 44 have received a green light for their alignment to a net zero 2050 target, 44 received a green light on interim targets, while five received an amber light for having an interim target that "falls short of our expectation that it will be sufficiently ambitious" and one company received a red light for having no interim target.

In terms of action plans, 33 of 50 companies received a green light, 14 are amber and three had inadequate plans.

UniSuper identified CSL, Cleanaway, Qube, James Hardie and Aristocrat as laggards, but said that all have made some progress on decarbonisation efforts this year.

"For example, after extensive engagement, in August 2022, CSL announced emissions reduction targets and we look forward to seeing a detailed plan as to how it will achieve them," UniSuper said.

"The greatest impact we have is by owning shares in companies - this gives us the opportunity to directly influence change by engaging with boards and management and by exercising our voting rights," Pearce said.

"Divestment, while always an option, eliminates the influence we have.

"Engagement is working. This year we've seen 76% of our investments committed to carbon neutral or net zero commitments by 2030, up from 36% in 2021."

While managing climate risk applies across all UniSuper investments, UniSuper noted that there has been "strong demand" for its three dedicated sustainable and environmental branded investment options with over $12 billion in funds under management across these options as at 30 June 2022.

Still, activist group Market Forces called on UniSuper to fully divest from fossil fuels.

"UniSuper must loudly and proudly divest from all companies that are undermining global climate goals by expanding the fossil fuel industry," said Will van de Pol, asset management campaigner at Market Forces.

This story first appeared in FS Sustainability.