Uncertainty remains for global outlook: TCorp

TCorp is not anticipating a significant fiscal boost for Australia this year, listing a number of US factors as key issues for the global economy in 2020.

New research from the investment and financial management firm lists the key factors that are most crucial to the global economic outlook, and how TCorp expects them to evolve.

Out of the nine key issues, four are from the US including US jobs growth, US earnings growth, US Federal Reserve easing monetary policy and the US/China Phase 2 Trade Deal.

TCorp chief economist, Brian Redican, said while general market consensus is that global economic growth is expected to be stronger in 2020, TCorp believes it will only be modest.

"There are some big things on the horizon which could hamper growth - the progress of the Phase 2 US-China trade deal, the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, central banks changing their policy framework and the relationship between monetary and fiscal policy and whether this is appropriate," Redican said.

Closer to home, the report said it expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut rates a further 50bps this year, which would bring the official cash rate down to 0.25%.

Redican said TCorp does not expect a significant boost in Australia's fiscal stimulus, suggesting growth will remain mediocre.

"This will put more pressure on the RBA to cut rates to its effective lower band of 0.25% and explore unconventional monetary policy options," he said.

"Lower rates, in turn, could sustain very brisk house price growth; although we suspect that an increase in the number of properties for sale will result in a moderation of house price gains."

The report also predicted that house prices in Australia will grow by a further 5% in 2020, following in the footsteps of the 2019 surge.

"Continued rapid house price growth in 2020 would bring forward the recovery in housing construction as new property development activity becomes profitable," the report said.

"It would also, however, increase the risk of a "boom-bust" cycle as another year of booming prices would bring into question the quality of lending and could see regulators reinstate the controls that they have only recently abandoned."

The TCorp report said the key lesson to be taken away from 2019 is how central banks abandoned the notion that they should pre-emotively address inflation.

"In our view, that also has implication for this year and the years to come," the report said.