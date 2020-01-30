NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Uncertainty remains for global outlook: TCorp
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 30 JAN 2020   11:57AM

TCorp is not anticipating a significant fiscal boost for Australia this year, listing a number of US factors as key issues for the global economy in 2020.

New research from the investment and financial management firm lists the key factors that are most crucial to the global economic outlook, and how TCorp expects them to evolve.

Out of the nine key issues, four are from the US including US jobs growth, US earnings growth, US Federal Reserve easing monetary policy and the US/China Phase 2 Trade Deal.

TCorp chief economist, Brian Redican, said while general market consensus is that global economic growth is expected to be stronger in 2020, TCorp believes it will only be modest.

"There are some big things on the horizon which could hamper growth - the progress of the Phase 2 US-China trade deal, the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, central banks changing their policy framework and the relationship between monetary and fiscal policy and whether this is appropriate," Redican said.

Closer to home, the report said it expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut rates a further 50bps this year, which would bring the official cash rate down to 0.25%.

Redican said TCorp does not expect a significant boost in Australia's fiscal stimulus, suggesting growth will remain mediocre.

"This will put more pressure on the RBA to cut rates to its effective lower band of 0.25% and explore unconventional monetary policy options," he said.

"Lower rates, in turn, could sustain very brisk house price growth; although we suspect that an increase in the number of properties for sale will result in a moderation of house price gains."

The report also predicted that house prices in Australia will grow by a further 5% in 2020, following in the footsteps of the 2019 surge.

"Continued rapid house price growth in 2020 would bring forward the recovery in housing construction as new property development activity becomes profitable," the report said.

"It would also, however, increase the risk of a "boom-bust" cycle as another year of booming prices would bring into question the quality of lending and could see regulators reinstate the controls that they have only recently abandoned."

The TCorp report said the key lesson to be taken away from 2019 is how central banks abandoned the notion that they should pre-emotively address inflation.

"In our view, that also has implication for this year and the years to come," the report said.

Read more: TCorpTrade DealReserve Bank of AustraliaBrian RedicanUS Federal ReserveBrexit Withdrawal Agreement
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
RBA crushes hopes of Libra launch
Chief economist update: Stock rally heralds 2020 cheer
The secret to super outperformance
Chief economist update: Australian economy gently turning which way?
RMBS scrutiny could be loosened in US
Chief economist update: The A$ will answer the question of how much more
Is EM an investor's saving grace?
Chief economist update: RBA holds but for how long?
Chief economist update: Weak household consumption now a sure thing
Chief economist update: RBA rate cut outlook
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:45PM
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:44PM
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something NtmDZN98