UGC's AFCA membership to cease

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) will expel United Global Capital's (UGC) membership effective May 31.

UGC, which is now in liquidation, began providing financial services, including financial advice, in 2017 to retail and sophisticated investors.

ASIC's investigation into UGC found it advised prospective clients to establish SMSFs and invest into speculative schemes, which Joel Hewish, the sole director of UGC, had interests in. He has been banned from working in the industry for 10 years.

ASIC has since made interim stop orders and cancelled UGC's AFS Licence (AFSL). In cancelling UGC's licence, ASIC required it to remain a member of AFCA until at least May 31.

The Federal Court ordered the wind up of the Global Capital Property Fund (GCPF) last October. GCPF invested in large-scale property development via secured debt financing arrangements or direct equity investments. As at April 2024, the fund's net asset value was $97.5 million, according to UGC's website.

"As UGC is in liquidation, and there is no certainty it will be able to comply with any AFCA determinations requiring it to pay compensation to complainants, AFCA needs to consider whether any UGC complaint it receives is within the scope of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR)," AFCA said.

The failure of UGC is the main driver behind the spike in the 2026 CSLR levy estimates, tipped to be $70 million. UGC accounts for $44.6 million in claims and $3.6 million in AFCA fees - meaning $48.2 million out of the total $70 million.

AFCA also announced that Everblu Capital, Boston Reed Private Wealth, Ceh Investments and Hosking Financial Services have been expelled as members.

AFCA told its recent Member Forum that calculating a client's financial loss "can be complex" and that it doesn't rely on the capital loss approach.

"While this method might seem straightforward, it ignores the market exposure the client should have had and therefore does not account for potential gains or losses in other, suitable investments," AFCA lead ombudsman Shail Singh and senior ombudsman for investments and advice Alex Sidoti said.

"We do use this approach, but rarely. If there is a scenario where we can't determine what the client would have been invested in, we may award capital loss."

One key method AFCA uses is the counterfactual approach or the 'but for' test.

This method is used when the original investment was in a stable, regulated product; the advice to sell the original investment was clearly unsuitable; and the advice to invest elsewhere led to significant losses.

"Let's say a client was advised to switch from an APRA-regulated superannuation fund to a self-managed super fund (SMSF) with most of the assets placed in a high-risk product. Having found the advice to be inappropriate, under the counterfactual scenario AFCA would compare the performance of the original APRA fund to the actual performance of the SMSF investment to calculate the loss," they said.