Trustees to disclose more remuneration details

Trustees to disclose more remuneration detailsBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 2 AUG 2023 12:37PM
Read more: APRA, John Lonsdale
APRA will force superannuation funds to provide more details into how they pay executives, particularly wanting deeper insight into how variable remuneration is rewarded.
The prudential regulator has updated Prudential Standard CPS 511 Remuneration to reflect how it wants trustees to annually publish information on remuneration frameworks, design, governance, and outcomes.
Super funds are now allowed six months from the end of the financial year to make remuneration disclosures from the time they lodge annual financial statements with ASIC.
When the board decides to remunerate executives, it must provide a description of how it exercises its discretion to determine remuneration outcomes, including those for the variable component awarded in prior financial years.
It must also describe how much material weight it applies to non-financial measures in determining performance-related variable remuneration, including the proportion of variable remuneration that would be impacted by non-financial measures.
Trustees must also disclose special payments, defined as a guaranteed bonus; sign-on award to a newly appointed employee upon recruitment; or severance award made to an employee ceasing employment (excluding any statutory entitlements).
APRA chair John Lonsdale said the changes would enhance transparency and market discipline within the financial services industry and shine a light on the impact of risk failures and bad behaviour on remuneration outcomes.
"The financial services Royal Commission demonstrated conclusively how poorly designed and executed remuneration frameworks can lead to bad outcomes for the community by incentivising the wrong kinds of behaviours," he said.
"One way to combat this is through heightened transparency. The disclosure obligations will shine additional light on how executives are incentivised and on the consequences for poorly managed risk."
The new disclosure regime will commence for an entity's first full financial year following 1 January 2024.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Trustees to disclose more remuneration details|
More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar|
Acadian employs ChatGPT to assess climate targets|
WA private wealth firms merge|
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Angus Whiteley
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD