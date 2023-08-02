Trustees to disclose more remuneration details

APRA will force superannuation funds to provide more details into how they pay executives, particularly wanting deeper insight into how variable remuneration is rewarded.

The prudential regulator has updated Prudential Standard CPS 511 Remuneration to reflect how it wants trustees to annually publish information on remuneration frameworks, design, governance, and outcomes.

Super funds are now allowed six months from the end of the financial year to make remuneration disclosures from the time they lodge annual financial statements with ASIC.

When the board decides to remunerate executives, it must provide a description of how it exercises its discretion to determine remuneration outcomes, including those for the variable component awarded in prior financial years.

It must also describe how much material weight it applies to non-financial measures in determining performance-related variable remuneration, including the proportion of variable remuneration that would be impacted by non-financial measures.

Trustees must also disclose special payments, defined as a guaranteed bonus; sign-on award to a newly appointed employee upon recruitment; or severance award made to an employee ceasing employment (excluding any statutory entitlements).

APRA chair John Lonsdale said the changes would enhance transparency and market discipline within the financial services industry and shine a light on the impact of risk failures and bad behaviour on remuneration outcomes.

"The financial services Royal Commission demonstrated conclusively how poorly designed and executed remuneration frameworks can lead to bad outcomes for the community by incentivising the wrong kinds of behaviours," he said.

"One way to combat this is through heightened transparency. The disclosure obligations will shine additional light on how executives are incentivised and on the consequences for poorly managed risk."

The new disclosure regime will commence for an entity's first full financial year following 1 January 2024.